Achane (calf) is listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Achane said at practice Wednesday that he feels back to 100 percent health, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, so the Dolphins may simply still be taking a cautious approach to the undersized playmaker's recovery. With Mike McDaniel having said Monday that he still expects Achane to suit up Sunday on the road against Indianapolis, it sounds like the 23-year-old will be on track to play Week 1 even if he's officially listed as "questionable" on Friday's injury report. Jaylen Wright (leg) didn't practice Wednesday and appears set to miss time, so Ollie Gordon looks positioned as the No. 2 backfield option behind Achane versus the Colts.