The Dolphins placed Achane on IR on Wednesday.

Now that Achane is officially on IR, he'll miss at least four games. With the Dolphins on bye Week 10, the soonest the running back is eligible to return to action is Week 11 versus the Raiders. While Achane is sidelined, Raheem Mostert figures to lead Miami's backfield, with Jeff Wilson (ribs) slated to practice this week and a candidate to mix in once he's activated off IR. Meanwhile, Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed are also on hand to provide the team with backfield depth in the coming weeks.