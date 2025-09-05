Dolphins' De'Von Achane: On track to face Colts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Achane (calf) is "absolutely" on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the Colts, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
That aligns with Achane's previous assertion that he feels 100 percent healthy and that his recent practice limitations were precautionary. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether the running back carries a Week 1 injury designation, but at this stage it looks like he'll be available to lead Miami's backfield this weekend.
