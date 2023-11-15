Achane (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Achane's inability to take every rep Wednesday doesn't come as a major surprise following a five-week, four-game layoff before he was designated for return from injured reserve, though multiple Dolphins beat reporters said Achane looked good during the open portion of the session and wasn't using any kind of brace or sleeve over his injured knee. Veteran back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) was also a limited participant Wednesday, but the Dolphins have provided no indication that either of his injuries is serious as Miami comes out of its bye week. Miami looks as though it may have Mostert and Achane available for a home game against the Raiders this Sunday, though even if Achane is cleared to suit up Week 11, he may not be officially activated from IR until Saturday.