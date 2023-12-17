Achane (toe) rushed nine times for 32 yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets.

Achane ceded goal-line opportunities to Raheem Mostert, who scored twice to raise his season rushing touchdown total to 18. Mostert had just 43 scrimmage yards on 17 touches, so neither speedy running back broke off many big plays. Achane's longest gain came on a 13-yard catch, though he also had a key play on the ground, converting on fourth-and-2 with a four-yard carry on the final play of the third quarter. Mostert has settled in as the top option in Miami's backfield heading into a Week 16 home game against the Cowboys, but Achane has handled a substantial complementary role when available.