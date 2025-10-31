Achane rushed 14 times for 67 yards and secured six of 10 targets for 39 yards in the Dolphins' 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Achane gained exactly 67 rushing yards for the second straight game, although he was more efficient Thursday with an average of 4.8 yards per carry than he had against the Falcons on Sunday (3.7 YPC). Achane was also once again heavily involved as a pass catcher, tying his third-highest reception total of the campaign. The versatile back continues to boast a safe floor irrespective of the inconsistencies of the Dolphins offense, and he'll be teed up for a favorable matchup in a Week 10 home matchup against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 9.