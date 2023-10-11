Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Achane (knee) will be placed on IR, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane will be forced to miss at least four games when officially placed on IR, though the Dolphins may not necessarily put the transaction through Wednesday. That will make the rookie eligible to retake the field after the team's bye, meaning Week 11 versus the Raiders will be his earliest chance to play. Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports that McDaniel declined to reveal whether Achane's knee injury could require surgery, but said the issue is "not grave."