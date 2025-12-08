Achane (ribs) could rest some during practice this week, according to C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald.

Achane underwent an MRI after sustaining a rib injury in Sunday's victory over the Jets. Although it was determined the running back is not dealing with a serious setback, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Achane "needs treatment," which could affect his practice participation this week. Miami will face Pittsburgh on Monday night in Week 15, so while that will afford Achane more rest, it will also likely delay the next official update on the running back's status until Thursday.