The Dolphins announced Monday that Achane (knee) has been designated for return from IR, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Achane's 21-day practice window thus begins, making him eligible to retake the field as soon as Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The electric rookie has already missed a requisite four games on IR due to a knee injury, and reports out of Miami have consistently hinted that he isn't expected to miss more time than required. Once fully cleared, Achane figured to resume working alongside veteran Raheem Mostert atop the Dolphins' backfield. Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Monday that Achane's injury was a sprain, and not a tear, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. That could make it easier for Achane to immediately resume handling his normal workload, rather than having to ramp things up.