Achane (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

For the second day in a row, Achane appears on Miami's injury report as a limited practice participant, though the running back was actually able to get on the field Wednesday after Tuesday's practice report was merely an estimate. According to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Wednesday that the team is comfortable with Achane from a medical standpoint after he played just a handful of snaps in this past Sunday's win over the Raiders before exiting with a knee issue, but the rookie running back still needs to regain more confidence in his health. To that end, McDaniel noted that Wednesday's practice was a "big day" for the Dolphins to assess Achane's status for Friday's game against the Jets, but the team won't determine whether Achane carries a Week 12 designation until Thursday.