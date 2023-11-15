Achane (knee) is practicing Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Oyefusi says the RB looks "spry", with Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com noting that Achane didn't have a non-contact jersey and wasn't using a brace or sleeve over his knee. The early signs point to a return for Sunday's game against the Raiders, though it remains to be seen if the Dolphins list Achane as a full or limited participant Wednesday.