Achane (calf) was a limited participant during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Reporters only had access to a brief portion of the practice, making it difficult to gauge Achane's level of participation (if any) in team drills. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he expects Achane to play this Sunday at Indianapolis, even though the 23-year-old missed the final two weeks of August with a calf injury. Fellow Miami running back Jaylen Wright (leg) is considered far less likely to play, leaving Ollie Gordon as the next man up, with Jeff Wilson and/or JaMycal Hasty likely to be promoted from the practice squad.