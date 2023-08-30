Achane (shoulder) is wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's not ideal but at least puts the rookie a step ahead of Jeff Wilson (undisclosed) and Salvon Ahmed (head), both of whom missed Wednesday's practice. They all still have a week and a half to get ready for a season opener against the Chargers, though it's hard to say what roles will look like apart from Raheem Mostert being the healthy starter. Achane, a third-round pick, was deemed week-to-week with a shoulder injury following his early exit from an Aug. 19 preseason game against Houston. Wilson has been out for even longer, since Aug. 9, while Ahmed's injury is much more recent (from the final week of the preseason).