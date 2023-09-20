Achane could be in line to back up Raheem Mostert against the Broncos on Sunday, as Salvon Ahmed (groin) will miss at least the next two days of practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Jackson, coach Mike McDaniel said Achane "did well with his opportunities," adding that "you can tell the game is not too big for him." The 2023 third-round draft pick was limited to one carry and one target in his Week 2 NFL debut, but the speedy Achane could be in store for more touches in Week 3 if Ahmed joins Jeff Wilson (abdomen) on the sidelines.