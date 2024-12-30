Achane rushed 10 times for 25 yards while bringing in both of his targets for 13 receiving yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.

Achane struggled in a matchup with a game script that should have benefited the winning side's starting running back. Despite the underwhelming performance, the sophomore standout remains a fantasy presence with 1,378 combined yards yards from scrimmage with 11 total touchdowns in 16 games this season. Achane will certainly be a focal point of the Dolphins' offensive attack in a matchup against the Jets next Sunday that could help push Miami into playoff contention with a victory.