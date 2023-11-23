Achane (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site, Achane remained listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate, and with the official 'questionable' listing, the rookie running back's status for Friday's 3:00 pm ET kickoff is uncertain. If Achane is unavailable for the contest, Jeff Wilson and Darrynton Evans would be candidates to log complementary snaps behind Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), who doesn't carry a Week 12 injury designation.
