Achane (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after logging a limited practice Friday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After having been estimated as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, Achane was able to work in a limited fashion Friday, which gives him a chance to suit up this weekend. Ideally added context regarding Achane's Week 15 status will arrive as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches, but if he ends up out or limited versus New York, Jeff Wilson would be in line to log added backfield work behind Raheem Mostert (knee).