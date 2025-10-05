Achane rushed 10 times for 16 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Achane came into the interconference battle with elevated expectations, considering the struggles of the Panthers against the run and the fact Tyreek Hill's (IR, knee) was expected to open up even more pass-catching opportunities for the versatile back. The latter partly did come to fruition, as Achane recorded his third-highest reception and target tallies of the season and salvaged his fantasy day with an impressive 10-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second quarter. However, the speedy back was surprisingly stymied on the ground, leading to a season-low rushing yardage total. Achane's chances of a rebound in Week 6 are kind of bleak as well, considering he'll face off with a talented Chargers defense in South Florida.