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Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Rehabbing shoulder at OTAs

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday that Achane (shoulder) is recovering from a clean-up procedure will not be a full participant at OTAs, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Achane missed the final game of the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, but he still finished with a career-high 1,350 rushing yards and eight touchdowns across 16 regular-season appearances while averaging a league-best 5.8 yards per carry on 238 attempts. There have been no indications that the shoulder procedure he's rehabbing is anything beyond routine offseason maintenance, a notion reinforced by the four-year, $68 million extension Miami signed him to earlier in May. Achane's next opportunity to return to the field following OTAs will come during mandatory minicamp June 2-4, though the Dolphins could choose to remain cautious and hold him out until training camp in July. He projects as a top-12 fantasy selection not only due to his standing as the centerpiece of Miami's rushing attack alongside dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis, but also because of his pass-catching upside. Achane has compiled more catches (145) and receiving yards (1,080) over the past two seasons than any other player currently on the Dolphins' roster.

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