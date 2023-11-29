Achane (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Achane also was listed as limited each day last week, after aggravating his knee injury in the first quarter of a Week 11 win over the Raiders. He ended up missing the win over New York last Friday, but a return for Sunday's game at Washington is possible given that the Dolphins reportedly aren't expecting another long-term absence. Jeff Wilson figures to spell Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) again in the event of Achane missing another game.