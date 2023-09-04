Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Achane (shoulder) is expected to participate in practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Achane will practice for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in preseason action Aug. 19. Even assuming the rookie third-round pick is limited in his return to the field Monday, that would represent a positive step in the right direction as he works to gain clearance for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Chargers. With Jeff Wilson (abdomen) on IR, Achane could get an opportunity to immediately operate as the No. 2 option behind starting running back Raheem Mostert, when healthy.