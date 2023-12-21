Achane (toe) was a limited participant Thursday in his return to practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane played through the same injury last week, taking 12 touches for 62 yards in a 30-0 win over the Jets. He's on the right track to play again this Sunday against the Cowboys, having returned to practice Thursday after what was seemingly a precautionary absence Wednesday. The rookie figures to continue mixing in behind Raheem Mostert, whose absences from practice Wednesday and Thursday don't seem especially concerning given that the Dolphins have often held him out this season and are listing 'rest' as one of the reasons for the veteran missing practice this week.