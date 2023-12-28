Achane (toe) is participating in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Achane missed practice Wednesday due to a toe injury that's lingered in recent weeks, but which didn't keep him out of last Sunday's win over the Cowboys. Still, it's worth noting that Achane wasn't spotted working with his position group Thursday, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, meaning he likely won't take a full slate of reps. Raheem Mostert (ankle) scored versus Dallas but handled only 19 offensive snaps versus Achane's 35, so the health of Miami's backfield will be key to monitor heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Ravens.