The Dolphins ruled Achane (knee) out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Achane carried three times for 17 yards and failed to corral his lone target before exiting the game with 10:42 remaining in the first quarter, when he landed awkwardly after being tackled at the end of an 11-yard run. After being evaluated in the blue medical tent and being sent to the locker room, Achane was deemed questionable to return. Per Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Achane was sporting a slight limp upon rejoining the Dolphins on the sideline for the start of the second half, and the Dolphins ruled him out for the day shortly after their first possession of the third quarter. With Jaylen Wright (foot) inactive for the contest, the Dolphins will finish out the game with Ollie Gordon as their lone available running back.