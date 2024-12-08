Achane rushed 14 times for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching six of seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets.

Achane finally opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run after mustering just one yard on three previous rushing attempts inside the 3-yard line. He later went to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit, per CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, and Achane spent a significant chunk of the first half on the sidelines before checking back in on Miami's final drive before halftime. He failed to find much running room but remained heavily involved as a pass catcher, as has been customary when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays. Heading into a Week 15 trip to Houston, Achane has racked up at least six receptions in six of Tagovailoa's nine starts this season.