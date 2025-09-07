Achane rushed seven times for 55 yards and brought in three of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 33-8 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Achane was certainly efficient on the ground, but his opportunities were capped by a surprising game script that saw the Colts already ahead by a 20-0 margin at halftime. The speedy back did offer underwhelmed fantasy managers some solace with his fourth-quarter 11-yard touchdown reception, and more opportunities on the ground should be available in a Week 2 home matchup against the Patriots.