The Dolphins are expected to make Achane inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The rookie third-round pick out of Texas A&M doesn't approach the season opener with an injury designation after putting in full practices Wednesday through Friday, but the Dolphins will push back his NFL debut at least one week after Achane missed extensive time in the preseason after injuring his shoulder in an Aug. 19 exhibition against the Texans. With Achane on the sideline for Week 1, Salvon Ahmed should be locked in as the clear top backup to starting running back Raheem Mostert.