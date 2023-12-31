Achane appears poised to lead the Dolphins backfield Sunday in Baltimore following a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that fellow running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) isn't slated to be available for the contest.

For a third consecutive week, Achane tended to a toe injury, ramping up his activity from none Wednesday to some one day later and then a full session Friday. The development was enough for him to avoid a Week 17 game designation, while Mostert's one limited practice to end the week left him questionable to suit up. Miami will be posting its inactive list about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and assuming Mostert's name is included, Achane should take on No. 1 RB duties for the team, with Jeff Wilson and Chris Brooks in reserve roles.