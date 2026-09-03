Achane is set to lead a Dolphins backfield in 2026 that will also include Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon (ribs), based on Miami's initial 53-man roster.

The Dolphins traded for Jarquez Hunter shortly before cutdown day, but he ultimately didn't make the 53-man roster, though Hunter remains in the organization as part of the practice squad. Fullback D.J. Herman is also listed as a running back, but the team's backfield is otherwise unchanged from 2025, when Achane produced a career-high 1,838 scrimmage yards. The team around Achane went through an offseason overhaul, including the addition of mobile QB Malik Willis, but Achane projects to maintain a prominent role as the centerpiece of an otherwise unproven offense.