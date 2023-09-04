Achane (shoulder) is practicing Monday without a red non-contact jersey, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Achane taking contact again represents a significant step forward in his recovery from a lingering shoulder injury. The rookie third-round pick will continue to do all he can to gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Chargers, as with Jeff Wilson (abdomen) on IR he would face significant opportunity if healthy. If Achane can't go Week 1, however, Salvon Ahmed (neck) could get a chance to work as the top backup to Raheem Mostert.