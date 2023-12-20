Achane (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Achane approached this past Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets listed as questionable after having worked in a limited fashion Friday and ended up logging nine carries for 32 yards and three catches for 30 yards in the contest. With no reported setbacks since then, there's a decent chance that both Achane's and Raheem Mostert's (knee/ankle/veteran rest) listed 'DNPs' to start the practice week ahead of this weekend's game against the Cowboys were maintenance-related.