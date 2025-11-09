Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Standout performance in upset win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achane rushed 22 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all six targets for 51 yards in the Dolphins' 30-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Achane was a central figure in the Dolphins' jaw-dropping upset victory, spearheading the offense with 59- and 35-yard touchdown runs on his way to a season-high tally on the ground. The versatile third-year back also notched a second straight six-catch effort, and he's recorded at least 67 rushing yards in five consecutive contests after a season-low 16-yard effort versus the Panthers in Week 5. Achane remains a must-start option in all formats heading into the Week 11 matchup against the Commanders in Madrid next Sunday.
