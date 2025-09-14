Achane rushed 11 times for 30 yards and brought in eight of 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

The Dolphins were already down 12-0 at the end of one quarter, which immediately put Achane in catch-up mode when it came to consistent rushing opportunities. As his final line indicates, those remained relatively sparse overall, but game script did work in his favor when it came to his pass-catching role. Achane finished as the Dolphins' leader in both receptions and targets, while finishing second only to Tyreek Hill in receiving yards. Achane also went in for his second receiving touchdown in as many games to open the season when he recorded an impressive 29-yard scoring grab late in the first half, and he'll be slated for a key two-way role again during what is already essentially a must-win scenario for the Dolphins in a Week 3 Thursday night road matchup against the Bills.