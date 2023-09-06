Achane (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Achane is practicing without limitations 18 days after being carted off to the locker room during a preseason game. It's nonetheless unclear if he'll have a significant role Sunday against Los Angeles, as Raheem Mostert is expected to start and veteran backup Salvon Ahmed (back) also managed full practice participation Wednesday.
