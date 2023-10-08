Achane rushed 11 times for 151 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Achane's blazing speed once again manifested itself against a helpless opponent, with the rookie taking a pitch and exploding up the left side for a 76-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. While that play accounted for just over half of Achane's rushing yardage tally for the day, he also averaged 7.5 yards per carry on his other 10 totes, a testament to his elite efficiency. Achane now eclipsed the 100-yard mark in three consecutive games, gaining an astounding 455 yards and scoring five rushing touchdowns on just 37 carries over that span. Achane could very well keep adding to that torrid stretch in Week 6, as a highly vulnerable Panthers defense comes to South Florida for an interconference matchup.