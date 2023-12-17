Achane (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Achane approached the contest listed as questionable, after having been estimated as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, before working in a limited fashion Friday. Now that the dynamic rookie's active status has been confirmed, Achane will be available to continue to work in tandem with fellow RB Raheem Mostert. Even in a context in which the two work in some form of a time-share, Achane has enough playmaking ability to yield fantasy dividends in Week 15, assuming no in-game limitations or setbacks.