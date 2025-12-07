Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Sustains rib injury Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achane exited Sunday's game against the Jets with a rib injury.
Prior to leaving Sunday's contest, Achane carried seven times for 92 yards and a TD and caught his only target for 13 yards. In his absence, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon are available to handle Miami's backfield duties.
