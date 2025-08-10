Achane rushed three times for 22 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears.

Achane got the first three carries for the Dolphins before Jaylen Wright subbed in on the opening drive. Wright was stuffed twice from the 1-yard line to end that possession, though the speedy backup bounced back with a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Achane's firmly locked in atop Miami's running back depth chart, but the pecking order behind him is uncertain, with Wright, Alexander Mattison (neck) and rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon -- all three of whom found the end zone Sunday -- competing for the No. 2 role heading into Miami's next preseason game Saturday in Detroit.