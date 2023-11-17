Coach Mike McDaniel relayed that the Dolphins are "prepared to" activate Achane (knee) off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, with a decision on that front in line to be made after Friday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

In terms of Achane returning this weekend, McDaniel is "very optimistic about that" on the heels of the running back logging back-to-back limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. Assuming Achane is activated ahead of Saturday afternoon's deadline to do so, the 2023 third-rounder would presumably re-enter a time-share with Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), though in even in that context Achane has enough playmaking ability to merit fantasy lineup consideration in Week 11.