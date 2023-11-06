Coach Mike McDaniel noted Monday that Achane (knee) hasn't experienced any setbacks, adding that he doesn't see any reason why the running back won't be ready to return to return from IR when he's eligible to do so following the Dolphins' bye week, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

That aligns with previously reports suggesting that Achane wasn't expected to miss more than the necessary four games per his IR stint, though McDaniel did acknowledge that the Dolphins plan to take things "one day at a time" with the rookie back ahead of the team's Nov. 19 contest against the Raiders. Once he's ready to rejoin the lineup, Achane figures to re-enter a time-share with Raheem Mostert, though given how explosive the 2023 third-rounder looked before his injury, we'd expect the Dolphins to find ways to get the ball in Achane's hand once he's cleared for game action.