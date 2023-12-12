Achane rushed seven times for 47 yards while catching five of nine targets for 24 yards in Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans.

Achane played second fiddle on the ground to Raheem Mostert, who rushed 21 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie running back actually led Miami in targets as star receiver Tyreek Hill was in and out of the game with an ankle injury, but Achane wasn't nearly as effective at getting into the open field without a healthy Hill on hand to divert the defense's attention. This was the first time in seven NFL appearances that Achane finished with double digits in scrimmage yards, as he previously had two games with fewer than 10 and four with over 100. He'll likely continue to work in a prominent change-of-pace role behind Mostert in Week 15 against the Jets.