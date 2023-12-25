Achane (toe) rushed seven times for 24 yards and caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys.

Achane didn't take part in a full practice at any point this week while nursing a toe injury, but he was healthy enough to get clearance prior to kickoff Sunday. The explosive rookie finished with eight touches to starter Raheem Mostert's 12, but the latter scored Miami's only offensive touchdown Sunday and finished with the better fantasy line. Assuming he didn't aggravate his toe, Achane figures to hover around double-digit touches in a road matchup against the Ravens on Dec. 31.