Achane (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

After sitting out the Dolphins' first Week 17 practice session Wednesday, Achane took a step forward in terms of activity a day later. The Dolphins haven't suggested that Achane's lingering toe injury is anything that will seriously threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but fellow running back Raheem Mostert's (knee/ankle) status may be a little more uncertain. Mostert is still expected to play this weekend, but he was a non-participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday and could take a designation into Sunday if he doesn't return to the field Friday as a full participant.