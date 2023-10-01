Achane rushed eight times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of five targets for 19 yards in the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

The standout rookie scored his fifth and sixth touchdowns in the last two games via three- and 10-yard scoring runs in the first and second quarters, respectively. Achane finished with one more carry and the same amount of targets as lead back Raheem Mostert, but that could certainly also have been partly a byproduct of game script. Nevertheless, Achane was easily the more productive of the two backs, so the division of labor in the backfield will be one to watch in a Week 5 home matchup against the Giants.