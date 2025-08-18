default-cbs-image
Achane is dealing with a calf injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, coach Mike McDaniel noted Monday that the Dolphins don't want Achane's injury to linger, so the running back likely won't practice this week. On the plus side, Wolfe indicates that at this stage, the plan is for Achane to play against the Colts in Week 1.

