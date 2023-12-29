Achane (toe) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Achane's toe injury won't keep him off the field Sunday, but there is less certainty over the availability of fellow running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), whose only practice participation all week came in the form of a limited session Friday. If Mostert plays, he'll likely see the majority of touches in Miami's backfield over Achane and Jeff Wilson. Achane has logged between eight and 12 touches in each of the last three games.