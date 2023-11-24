Achane (knee) is inactive for Friday's game against the Jets.

Achane approached the contest officially listed as questionable, but he'll sit this one out as he deals with a knee issue that flared up in his return to action in Week 11. In his absence, Raheem Mostert is in line to lead Miami's backfield Friday, with Jeff Wilson on hand to provide support and Darrynton Evans available in reserve. Achane will now target a potential return to action Dec. 3 against the Commanders.