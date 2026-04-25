The Dolphins selected Campbell in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 200th overall.

A three-year starter at Texas, Campbell heads to the NFL with plenty of experience under his belt, making 43 starts over four seasons in Austin. Campbell has the longer arms ideal for the position to keep defenders at bay, but he's not the best mover in space pulling and can struggle in run blocking. For now, he'll slot in as a depth option for the Dolphins and take aim at claiming a 53-man roster spot.