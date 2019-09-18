Dolphins' Doug Middleton: Signs with Miami
Middleton signed a contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The Dolphins are bringing in Middleton after they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers on Monday. Middleton started three games for the Jets last season, but he saw his reps drop severely when he suffered multiple injuries, including a season-ending pectoral tear. The 25-year-old will have a chance to rejuvenate his career, as he should have a chance to earn a starting job if he can stay healthy.
