Johnson was signed to Miami's active roster Monday, after running for 102 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Jets following a call-up from the practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It was Johnson's second call-up of the season, which means the Dolphins would need to promote him for good if they wanted him to play a third time. That's presumably the case after his big game Sunday against the Jets, though it remains to be seen what Johnson's role looks like once fellow Dolphins RBs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay have had more time to recover from COVID-19. Gaskin and Ahmed were active Sunday, but the former played only 36 percent of snaps to Johnson's 57 percent, while Ahmed didn't play despite technically being active.